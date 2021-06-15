Francis Atwoli road signpost restored after it was set on fire

City hall has swiftly put up a new Francis Atwoli road sign along Kileleshwa, Nairobi hours after it was vandalized again.

This is the second time the signpost which continues to attract uproar from Kenyans after it was renamed from Dik Dik Road in honour of the COTU Secretary-General last month has been destroyed.

This time around, unknown individuals burnt down the road sign at night sparking condemnation from the unionist and Deputy Governor Ann Kananu.

Atwoli who has been re-elected for a record fourth time as a Member of the International Labour Organization, ILO Governing Body in Geneva, Switzerland, said the hooligans will be haunted for life by their actions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The vocal unionist said no action will take away his fame earned through selfless service noting that his name is known the world over.

“Bringing down honorary road signage under my name doesn’t hurt me. On the flip side, it will haunt, for life, those who are behind it. For how does it benefit them? How do you sleep at night knowing you are a vandal? “ he posed.

He added “My name is all over the world and one doesn’t require a street signage for them to know who Francis Atwoli is. The name will live in posterity taking into account my years of selfless service to the workers in Kenya and the world”.

Nairobi County Government renamed the road in recognition of Atwoli’s contribution and agitating for the rights of the Kenyan workers in the last 54 years.

But two days later, it was brought down, evoking anger from Atwoli who termed vandalization as an act of impunity and primitiveness.

“If anything, the signage was just an act of honour bestowed to me by Nairobians taking into account my many years of service,” said Atwoli.

Kananu hit out at the goons even as she wondered the motive behind the destruction.

“In this incident where human actions are clear, the motives still are not. As we strain to understand the destruction of these sign named after Francis Atwoli out of selfles love & devotion to the country. we pray for any who have caused it & we remain vigilant against more of it” she said.