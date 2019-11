Former Chemelil Sugar FC head coach Francis Baraza has officially been unveiled at Tanzania Premier League side Biashara United.

Baraza has signed a deal with the team until the end of the season with his main task being to keep the team afloat this season, with the team currently sitting at position 17 with eight points.

Baraza joined Chemelil in May 2018 after he was sent packing by Tusker FC where he served as an assistant coach to Ugandan Sam Timbe.