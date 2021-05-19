Frank Ouna appointed as new Mathare United FC head coach

Mathare United Football Club has announced the appointment of Frank Ouna as the club’s new head coach. He replaces Salim Ali whose almost three-year tenure as head coach came to an end this week.

The 44-year-old has previously coached premier league sides Wazito FC, Gor Mahia and Sofapaka FC.

He has also served as an assistant for the national team Harambee Stars.

“I want to first of all thank the club’s hierarchy in placing confidence in me with this appointment. Mathare is a historical club and I am humbled to be here.

“I understand the task at hand and the only way to set things straight is to put points on the board. That is why I have been given the job.

“I know we can do it and improve on our situation because everything is already there in place. The players at my disposal are more than capable of turning things around and there is still so much to play for’’, Ouna said.

Club CEO Jecton Obure expressed optimism in the unveiling of the coach whom he hopes will be key iun their relegation dog fight.

“Ouna is a vastly experienced coach and this made it easy for us to decide on him. We have complete faith that his appointment will coincide with us scaling up the log.”

Ouna who held his first training session with the team today is expected to lead the ‘Slum boys’ against KCB FC this Wednesday, in his first assignment.

Mathare United is bottom on the 17 team standings with a total of 7 points from 14 games.

