Fraud suspect who stole Ksh 540k arrested in Molo

Harun Kigera, a fraud suspect who stole 540,000 shillings from the bank account of an unsuspecting victim after swapping his Airtel line was on Wednesday arrested at Molo, Nakuru County following an operation by Criminal Intelligence Bureau Detectives.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) says on its twitter handle, that the incident happened when the victim was having dinner at a hotel in Eldoret before he was joined by two men and a lady at his table.

Moment later the lady requested the victim to send her 2,000 in her airtel line as she gave him the same amount in cash.

The group had then left shortly after, and it was until the next morning that the victim realized the amount missing from his bank account, with 400,000 transferred to various phone numbers, 140,000 to the suspect’s bank account.

The DCI further said that it is suspected that the fraudsters had mastered the victim’s pin as he made the transaction before swapping his line.

The DCI now warns members of the Public against this kind of fraud where people are being duped into online transactions in exchange for cash money, and thereby innocently revealing their pin and Phone numbers which enable the fraudsters to swap their lines before cleaning up all their bank, Mpesa, Mshwari and Airtel Money savings.