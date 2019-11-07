The blackest man in black Africa a.k.a. The retired ‘’G’’ a.ka. uncle Fred a.k.a. rogaroga a.k.a Fred Obachi Machoka.

Fred Machoka actually stumbled into broadcasting when he was in the General Service Unit (GSU), serving the nation. In 1975, he tried his luck in a radio competition dubbed ‘Sanyo Juu Sanyo tops’ and actually won. When he arrived to pick up his prize, the producer of the radio show noticed his unique and powerful voice and asked him if he would be interested in broadcasting. Fred had a major love for radio so of course he was interested.

After a year of juggling life in the armed forces and a new career in radio, Fred resigned from the forces December 1976 and started doing full time broadcasting. He did a myriad of shows at the VOK within a short period. From Ever ready Paka Power, Mchanganyiko Maalum, Sportsman Ni Sawa Hasa, Ugua Pole Na Lucozade, Senge’nge Ni Ngombe and so many more.

“I wish I could just stop the world, then play the rewind stop again and then play sit back and watch but life is never a rehearsal we just pass through.” Mr RogaRoga says. He has been in the radio business for four decades, entering his fifth now. That makes him the longest serving radio personality. He’s got a repertory of African music, his most beloved being lingala and rumba, and a knack for the lingala language.

Fred Machoka is a shujaa in our eyes and a living legend. He thanks the people who have watched and listened to him over the years, for without them, there would be no him.

