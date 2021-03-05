Kenyans online are not impressed with DCI Kenya for arresting Edgar Obare

#FreeEdgarObare I may not like every thing edgar says but I do not think the @DCI_Kenya is saying the Truth…I think they are playing games with truth..They are intentionally mixing truth and errors to the advantage of some one powerful. — Know thyself. (@edwin_shoo) March 5, 2021

Edgar Obare has been arrested, again!

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya has released a statement detailing the arrest of popular “tea master’ Edgar Obare. In a series of Tweets, DCI Kenya wrote that Obare was a fraudster and criminal who committed extortion and coercion by threatening to taint prominent individuals’ reputations online.

In a case of outright blackmail by fraudsters who intend to benefit financially from prominent personalities, by tainting their images online & demanding money not to post ‘scandalous’ information about them, detectives have once again arrested serial fraudster, Edgar Obare. pic.twitter.com/9jiJQXQpdn — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 4, 2021

“In a case of outright blackmail by fraudsters who intend to benefit financially from prominent personalities, by tainting their images online & demanding money not to post ‘scandalous’ information about them, detectives have once again arrested serial fraudster, Edgar Obare.” (SIC) DCI Kenya tweeted.

The suspect who has had previous run-ins with the law for publishing false & malicious information regarding individuals and their families is once again a guest of the state. Detectives from the Cybercrime unit have uncovered an underworld network of criminals involving — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 4, 2021

The Criminal investigations unit also published pictures of Edgar and another lady and wrote, “Detectives from the Cybercrime unit have uncovered an underworld network of criminals involving young ladies recruited by Obare, to stalk prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monetary exploitation. They ladies are then coached by Obare, on how to ensnare the victims into their traps then extort unimaginable sums of money from them.” (SIC)

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



young ladies recruited by Obare, to stalk prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monetary exploitation. They ladies are then coached by Obare, on how to ensnare the victims into their traps then extort unimaginable sums of money from them. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 4, 2021

However, Kenyans online are not convinced. Using the hashtag #FreeEdgarObare, Kenyans are coming to the blogger’s defence.

So the DCI has the energy and resources of arresting Edgar Obare our "tea master" over nonsense but when he reported the underage sex rings they did nothing, Absolutely nothing!#freeedgarobare — Nyambura wa Githegi (@conniegithegi) March 5, 2021

#FreeEdgarObare when he put out a story of how kibe was sleeping with underage girls, nothing has been done to date…. But the energy they have on Mutua's case is spot on just because he's influencial…. Wtf? — Mabel oyugi?? (@OyugiMabel) March 5, 2021

Yaani the corrupt will always have their way.#FreeEdgarObare https://t.co/vHIEDCWR7H — Kinyua Kinyanjui (@PsalmKinyua) March 5, 2021

I think its time people started taking action, the justice system in this country is so rotten. I think when trump said africa is a shit hole, i really tend to think he meant kenya.#freeedgarobare — sucree (@Sucree01) March 5, 2021

In Kenya if you fall in the hands of DCI for an alleged "Misinformation" then you were probably spewing the truth b

#FreeEdgarObare — Massculini (The Supreme Boss) (@massculini) March 5, 2021

Follow the conversation here.

Tell Us What You Think