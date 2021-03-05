Kenyans online are not impressed with DCI Kenya for arresting Edgar Obare

Edgar Obare has been arrested, again!

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya has released a statement detailing the arrest of popular “tea master’ Edgar Obare. In a series of Tweets, DCI Kenya wrote that Obare was a fraudster and criminal who committed extortion and coercion by threatening to taint prominent individuals’ reputations online.

“In a case of outright blackmail by fraudsters who intend to benefit financially from prominent personalities, by tainting their images online & demanding money not to post ‘scandalous’ information about them, detectives have once again arrested serial fraudster, Edgar Obare.”  (SIC) DCI Kenya tweeted.

The Criminal investigations unit also published pictures of Edgar and another lady and wrote, “Detectives from the Cybercrime unit have uncovered an underworld network of criminals involving young ladies recruited by Obare, to stalk prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monetary exploitation. They ladies are then coached by Obare, on how to ensnare the victims into their traps then extort unimaginable sums of money from them.” (SIC)

However, Kenyans online are not convinced. Using the hashtag #FreeEdgarObare, Kenyans are coming to the blogger’s defence.

