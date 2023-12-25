Free medical camp at the Waziri Nakhumicha Super Cup

Free medical camp will be offered at the fourth edition of Waziri Nakhumicha Super Cup finals scheduled for December 29 at Kimwondo Primary School grounds in Matumbei ward-Entebbes Constituency, in Tranz Nzoia County.

According to the tournament sponsor and Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula, the medical camp strategy was adopted with the objective of health consultation, early screening, disease detection, medicine distribution, and referrals in partnership with the hospitals for further treatment and creating awareness of various conditions.

This is line with Kenya Kwanza Government policy of advancing Primary Care Networks which will in turn help reduce disease burden in the country by giving more attention to preventive rather than curative healthcare thus advocating in the implementation of Universal Health Coverage.

“Sporting activities and especially football brings alot of people together and we will use this opportunity to offer free medical camp to those expected to attend the tournament finals.There will be diabetes and hypertension clinics,cancer screening, blood drive,dental and eye check ups among others. As part of our strategy to move from curative healthcare to preventive approach, we’re taking every step that one takes to stay healthy before they get sick. So, even if you are healthy, you can still see a doctor to keep your health in check. Preventive healthcare not only keeps you healthier but also saves you medical costs. For instance, regular checkups and immunizations are examples of preventive care” she said.

Namwichula FC will lock horns against Talanta FC in the final of the tournament which is poised to provide a vital avenue for youth engagement, character building, income generation, and the creation of new opportunities.

In the ladies category, hosts Kimwondo Starlets will be seeking to maintain their winning ways when they face title favourites Kiboi FC in Thursday’s finals at the same venue.

The competition which comes to a culmination on Friday started in November with the purpose of giving youth a platform to exhibit their hidden talent and keep them constructively busy over the festive season.

“It’s been the best tournament so far and we can’t wait for play offs on 28th and finals the following day.This was one of the best ideas holding these games around this time which saw several teams taking part and showcasing their talent.Our Health super CS is committed to support talent and skills in sports and creative arts not only in Tranz Nzoia but also across the Country in partnership with other leaders as witnessed recently in West Pokot where she graced the Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen Foundation finals at Makutano Stadium, Kapenguria.Various stakeholders of the game both at the regional and national level will grace the finals and we expect more talents to be scouted by coaches present” stated Sudi Ekirapa,the tournament coordinator.

Besides getting medals and a set of uniforms, the overall teams in both categories will take home Kshs 500,000 while the runners-up will pocket Kshs 300,000 as third placed and fourth finishing teams receive Kshs 100,000 and 50,000 respectively.

The ruling admnstration has reiterated its commitment of rebuilding and monetizing sports through a plan known as ‘TALANTA HELA’ project which seeks to use the bottom-up approach towards pushing the growth of football from the grassroots level.