Freedom fighter legend reburied in Kericho county

Legendary Talai leader, Chebochok Kipngetich Arap Boisio, the a younger brother to Koitalel Arap Samoei has been reburied in his Momoniat home, Kericho County.

Kipngetich was assassinated by British colonial masters in 1929 and buried in unmarked grave in Moyale.

It was a rare funeral as friends, relatives and politicians flocked the home of Legendary Talai and Nandi leader, in Momoniat village Kericho County for his reburiel.

90 years after his death and extensive search, his grave was identified last September in public cemetery.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The burial ceremony was attended by members of Talai community drawn from Ethiopia, Moyale, Nandi, Narok, Mount Elgon and other places.

Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony who attended the ceremony lauded Arap Boisio and his brothers for their bravery in fighting colonial rule.

He said his government will push for the compensation of victims and returning of resources by the British government.

His Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago echoing the same message said that they will not relent till everyone received their compensation from the British masters.