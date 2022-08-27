French champion Estelle Mossely to grace International Boxing Day in DR Congo

World and Olympic champion Estelle Mossely will be one of the key attendees of the celebration to mark the International Boxing Day in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The celebrations will be marked this weekend August 27th-28th 2022.

Estelle, reigning IBO light weight champion was born in France in a family of a Ukrainian mother and a Congolese father, thus the strong connection to the central African country.

She started boxing when she was 12 years old, and five years after, she made her debut at the international level. At the age of 24, she earned her prestigious titles.

She became the first French woman to win an Olympic gold in boxing after she won the light weight title at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

‘I am very happy to go back to my roots and come to celebrate this significant day in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where my father was born. This country is very special for its boxing history and for me personally. I was here three years ago to talk to young boxers and give them inspiration through boxing. Now I am coming back to show people that nothing is impossible,’ Estelle Mossely said.

‘I am happy that International Boxing Association has established this day to underline the importance of boxing for everyone involved. This is a celebration of courage and diversity, I believe that it will inspire people to practice boxing in Africa and around the world,’ she added.

Mossely commended the ‘Year of Africa’initiative by AIBA which she noted will help improve conditions for African boxers.

‘Year of Africa is a brilliant initiative of the International Boxing Association. The continent has huge potential but needs special attention in terms of lack of conditions and equipment. New coaches will become certified specialists to raise young talents. I am looking forward to seeing a new generation of African champions at the international level,’ she concluded.

The celebrations will be marked by exhibition boxing matches amongst other social activities as the international boxing body seeks to encourage more success stories of the sport from the continent.

‘I am excited to visit DR Congo on such a significant day of the year. This celebration will inspire the young generation to start doing boxing and take the best from our sport. We can see many stories of success of African boxers, and I want to emphasize that with hard work, many of the athletes from the continent will be able to become successful. Our goal is to create conditions for everybody to practice boxing all around the world,’ IBA President Umar Kremlev remarked.