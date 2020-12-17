French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, his office has said.

Macron took a test after showing early symptoms and is now in isolation for seven days according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely as he recuperates.

France had earlier this week imposed an overnight curfew to help deal with the rising number of cases.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



France has recorded a total of 74.2million COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the disease in March.

Currently, the recoveries are at 180,000 while deaths stand at 59,361.