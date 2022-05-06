Fresh details emerge on death of MP Sankok’s son

Detectives have been forced to record another statement from nominated MP David Ole Sankok following inconsistencies in the initial report over the death of his son Memusi Sankok who is alleged to have killed himself.

This is after it emerged that the lawmaker has two guns and not one, as previously thought.

Officers from the homicide department have also been dispatched to Narok to help their local counterparts in piecing up the last moments of the 15-year-old.

The team has so far recorded statements from at least 10 people including Sankok, his wife, children and workers.

An autopsy conducted on the body revealed that Memusi died of gunshot to the chin that exited through the head.

The teenager will be buried on Tuesday 10th at their rural home in Melili area, Narok North Sub County.

The Committee organizing the burial has appealed to the members of the public to refrain from politicking his death.

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri, a member of the committee says it is painful for the family to see politically instigated messages posted on social media platforms in relation to the death of the high school student.