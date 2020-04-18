Fresh produce exporters call on KQ to lower cargo prices

Players in fresh produce exports sector are calling on Kenya Airways to lower their cargo prices as the current Ksh 300 per kilo is not manageable.

The farmers say any extra cost will be passed on to struggling consumers making Kenya produce expensive and less competitive in the international market.

The horticulture sector contributes an average of Ksh 150 billion annually into the country’s economy, with these figures projected to decrease by 70 per cent according to key players in the sector as lockdown in key international markets due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, according to horticulture exporters, there is still demand Kenyan produce in some of the European markets but logistics to access the markets are a challenge.

According to Edward Mureu, the proprietor of Naivasha based Rubi Ranch, the decision by key destination markets to extend their lockdown will worsen and the Kenya government should facilitate access to new markets and also subsidize inputs used in the sector.

On Thursday morning, Kenya Airways dispatched a Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger aircraft from Nairobi to London, loaded with 40 tones of fresh produce as part of initiatives to keep the sector going.