Friday declared public holiday for Kindiki’s swearing in as Deputy President

The government has declared Friday, November 1, a public holiday for the swearing-in of Deputy President-designate Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

In a gazette notice dated Thursday, October 31, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) at 10:00 a.m.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act and sections 3(b) and 12(3) of the Assumption of Office of President Act, declares Friday, the 1st of November, 2024, to be a public holiday, being the date of the swearing-in of the Deputy President-designate,” the gazette notice reads.

Kindiki becomes Kenya’s third Deputy President under the 2010 Constitution following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua by parliament.