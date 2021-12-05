Fridays may never be the same again, thanks to Chimano

Chimano puts his creativity to the test with ‘Friday Feeling’.

Celebrated style icon and all-rounded Kenyan entertainer Chimano, widely known as a singer and performer of the Grammy-certified Kenyan music group Sauti Sol, on Friday released his debut solo single and music video for ‘Friday Feeling’. The feel-good freedom song produced by DTX was co-written by Chimano, Don Ngatia and Bensoul. “Friday Feeling” is the first single off his upcoming EP titled HEAVY IS THE CROWN, expected to be released in early 2022.

Friday Feeling’s exhilarating music video brings back the life of the ballroom culture, known to have supported underground LGBTQ leading to a competitive subculture in either walking or dancing for prized trophies.

Ahead of the release, Chimano shared, “Going out and having fun shouldn’t be an uphill task because you immediately start thinking of the inhibitions that may affect you. ‘Friday Feeling’ is about embracing your body, your outfit, your crew and your hard earned money. This song is about having a good time and in my case a good ass queer time. It’s a feeling of freedom. Do you, be extra, be alive and free! That’s Friday Feeling!”

The retro-themed, synth pop track is a reflection of the upcoming EP’s overall theme. The 80s were an era where fashion, culture and music meant a lot to Chimano and the sounds of that era have a lot to do with his inspirations.

The 7-track HEAVY IS THE CROWN EP is the beginning of a new chapter for Chimano. Get ready for the funk, soul, richness and diversity of Chimano’s HEAVY IS THE CROWN upcoming body of work, with epic visuals, art direction and lyrics about self-acceptance, love, freedom, redemption and gratitude. It’s a risqué EP that challenges toxic masculinity, prejudices and hypocrisy.