The 2022 General Election had a number of surprises with the little known candidates in the civic seat race, beating contestants with unrivaled financial muscle. Such a case was witnessed in Maai Mahiu Ward in Nakuru County. Ruth Wamboi gives us the story of Eliud Chege a sand harvester in Maai Mahiu Ward, Nakuru county who is now a Mheshimiwa.

