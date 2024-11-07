As the long school holidays set in, many parents find it challenging to balance fun with educational activities for their children.

Fortunately, various organisations have set up enriching holiday options that promise fun social interactions.

For parents interested in teaching sustainability, the ECANDI Junior Ambassadors Program is a great choice.

This eco-focused program, run by ECANDI, a zero-waste shop, offers workshops to teach children aged 7-15 years about sustainable practices and zero-waste living.

This holiday’s workshop on November 9 costs Kshs. 2,500 per child and includes crafting with recycled materials, eco-themed games, and story-telling sessions, encouraging kids to embrace sustainable choices.

The children will also get the chance to become part of a sustainable living community with members from different cultural backgrounds.

Speaking to KBC Digital, ECANDI founder Amos Njiraini emphasised the program’s importance as a platform uniquely designed to equip future generations with the practical skills for sustainable living.

“Children are the architects of our future. Through creativity, a deep-rooted understanding, and respect for our environment, they have the power to build a sustainable tomorrow.

“Our program inspires children to explore the world of sustainability, making eco-conscious choices a natural part of their lives and paving the way for a greener healthier planet.”

Other holiday activities:

Other businesses have also amped up their holiday activities to cater to children. For instance, Unseen Nairobi offers a fun film experience with screenings of the Uli & Tata animated series every Sunday in November, ideal for children aged 2 years and above. Tickets for the shows go for Kshs. 650.

For pet-loving families, the KSPCA Shaggy Dog Show will take place at the Ngong Race Course on November 10 and will include pet-themed competitions, games, and interactions.

Tickets are priced at Kshs. 800 for adults and Kshs. 400 for children.

Another event to look out for is the WWF-Kenya Panda Club Fun Day, prepared by the WWF-Kenya Panda House in Karen, involving treasure hunts, a football tournament, and other fun activities for the price of Kshs. 2,500 per child.

The Waterfront Mall has also prepared an event for book-loving children with a Kid’s Book Club Event set for December 7 featuring story dramatizations and reading sessions, with tickets at Kshs. 1,000.

These holiday events provide enjoyable, educational opportunities for kids to learn, engage, and make lasting memories this holiday season.