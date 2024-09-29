From the rural village of Kajiado to the world. Koitatoi Kidali earns a scholarship to the University of Oregon

Kenya’s 800m sensation has earned a mouth-watering move to the United States of America after securing a prestigious scholarship at the University of Oregon months after his successful debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics in France.

The 22 year old who left the country on Thursday night was full of praise for his coach and athletics consultant Sylvester Nakeel for playing an integral role in his journey that has has seen him encounter numerous challenges in his pursuit of athletics and professional glory.

“Without coach Nakeel’s mentorship, I wouldn’t have reached this level. He believed in me when others didn’t, and I’m proud to carry his lessons forward.He has been more than just a coach to me; besides progressive counselling,he has been a motivator, and a constant source of support,” the ever smiling Kidali shared, reflecting on his journey and the future ahead.

“Getting the scholarship to Oregon was a dream come true.It will open so many doors not only for me but also my community and the rest of Kenya’s athletics fraternity. I know for sure I wouldn’t have gotten there without the foundation that my senior brother Nakeel laid for me. He taught me the value of perseverance and resilience.” he added.

The budding athlete made first time appearance at the Olympics stage which was a great redemption for him having missed to represent Kenya at the World U-20 Championship in 2022 in Cali, Colombia despite finishing second in the trials.

Kidali who was introduced to the game by his late father and former 400m runner Likiok in 2012 while still in primary school despite a good showing in France while competing against the heavyweights including compatriot and eventual Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi alongside Canadian marvel Marco Arop was eliminated at the repechage round finishing sixth.

“I thank God for the opportunity to compete at the Paris Olympics. I am satisfied with what I managed to achieve considering it was my first time as an Olympian. It is something for which I worked hard for.Stepping onto that Olympic track was surreal,it was something I had dreamed of for years, and to be finally there knowing all the hard work had paid off, was an unforgettable moment.”noted Kidali who was Born in Namanga, Kajiado County.

His coach Nakeel on the other part urged the athlete to consistently maintain high level of hardwork and discipline in realisation of his athletic goals and achievements

“It has been an honor and a privilege to coach you and witness your journey from a promising athlete to the remarkable individual you are today. Your hard work, determination, and unbreakable spirit have set you apart and opened the doors to this exciting opportunity at Oregon University.As you head to the USA, remember that this is just the beginning of a new chapter in your story. Stay focused, remain humble, and never forget the values and discipline that have brought you this far. Challenges will come, but I know you have the strength to overcome them. Trust yourself and your abilities, just as I have always trusted in you.” read part of his statement

Kidali’s journey to the International podium was not without its obstacles. Training in harsh conditions and balancing schoolwork with his sporting career was challenging, but he remained focused, spurred on by the belief that he could achieve greatness. His hard work has finally paid off when he earned a scholarship to the University of Oregon, one of the top institutions in the world for track and field.

The pinnacle of his young career came when he was selected to represent Kenya at the 2024 Olympics. Despite the pressure of competing on the big stage, Kidali remained composed, delivering an impressive performance.

USA has been a temporary home for several Kenyan athletes on the scholarship capacity. The 2022 New York City Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi graduated in 2019 after joining University of Kansas in 2015 to pursue a Bachelors Degree in Business Logistics and Supply Chain.

Others are 1500m specialist Susan Ejore who was at both Monroe College and Oregon State University for a degree study in Psychology.The 28-year-old 3000m participant Edwin Kurgat was at the Boston University.