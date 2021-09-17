Fuel hike fury countrywide, state urged to review punitive prices

The move by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to increase fuel prices on Tuesday continues to evoke anger from Kenyans of various caste.

The energy regulator hiked the a litre of super petrol by Kshs. 7.54, diesel by Kshs. 7.94 and kerosene which is used by majority of poor households for cooking and lighting went up by Kshs. 12.97.

The government is now under pressure from different quarters to review downwards the latest adjustments which are in effect for the next one month ending October 14, 2021.

EPRA Director General Kiptoo Bargoria defended the adjustments saying, “The stabilization process for the pump prices has not been effected in this pricing cycle.”

The regulator has been using resources from the fuel stabilization fund in the last three reviews to subsidize fuel prices which did not happen in the latest review.

Motorists in various parts of the country have shown their displeasure with road blockades in an attempt to force price cuts.

However some public transport operators are now warning of fare hikes if no deal will be reached in time.

Seeking alternative

In Busia County bodaboda and matatu operators at Busia and Malaba border points have now opted to fuel in Uganda due to what they term as unacceptable move by EPRA to increase pump prices at a time they are trying to recover from the adverse effects of COVID– 19.

The riders noted that the move will make the sector unprofitable as most of them took loans to purchase the motorbikes and are required to service the same.

“The exorbitant petrol price is really affecting us. We are now at a loss since our customers prefer walking to avoid paying more than they can afford. I wonder why petrol price is increasing in Kenya compared to Uganda and yet we are an oil producing country, I now prefer to fuel in Uganda because it is cheaper than in Kenya” said David Oguna, a motorbike rider.

Fare hikes

In Kisii County, matatu operators have advised travellers to prepare for fare hikes following increase in pump prices.

“Right now, most matatu owners and workers in the sector are suffering because they do not have money to take back home,” George Nyariki, Matatu Owners Association chairman at Kisii Main Stage told Kenya News Agency.

A driver playing Kisii – Kisumu route Chris Magori said his vehicle is now consuming additional Kshs. 1200 as as a result of the adjustment from the previous Kshs. 8000.

However for some operators, with relaxation of passenger capacity in public transport due to covid, the reduce fare from Kshs. 1,500 to Kshjs. 1000 would be revised if the situation does not change.

“Since the government has increased the prices of fuel, we are anticipating that fares will go up due to the challenges we are facing in terms of vehicle maintenance and other logistics,” said Eric Ogega, a clerk at Transline Classic Limited

In Kiambu County matatu owners and bodaboda operators have called upon the Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter to investigate EPRA as they expressed anger and frustration over the high cost of petroleum products, noting that the State had hit the common man at the worst possible time.

Charles Mwaura Karanja Chairman of NKRT Sacco said the adjustment has affected their their daily earnings adding that if nothing will be solved to lower the price, passengers will bare the added costs.

High cost of living

On Thursday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga called for immediate lowering of the pump prices saying pandemic has made life unbearable for many Kenyans.

Kenyans who have been struggling to put food on the table since the onset of the pandemic now stand to have their collective plight worsened by the increased fuel prices. The prices should be lowered immediately to cushion the ordinary Wanainchi. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 16, 2021

Mr Odinga sentiments were echoed by Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi who warned of further effects on the general economy.

“The increase in pump price is affecting all Kenyans. The high cost of fuel will affect all sectors of production, ultimately increasing the prices of goods & transport. The Covid-19 pandemic has already made the cost of living unbearable. The Government shouldn’t burden us more,” said Mudavadi thorugh his official Twitter handle @MusaliaMudavadi.

In a matter that perhaps requires holy intervention, a section of the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) church has added urged the government to review the prices to shield Kenyans from the high cost of living.

“In the midst of gloom, our people need hope. The price of fuel has to come down. If it stays this high, everything will be affected, further punishing Kenyans who have already been battered and bruised for the last two rough years,” said Archbishop Arthur Kitonga.