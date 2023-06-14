Fuel prices drop in latest EPRA review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new fuel prices from midnight.

In the new review, the price of a litre of super petrol was reduced by Ksh0.66 and will now retail at Ksh182.04 while diesel will retail at Ksh167.28 after a reduction of Ksh1.12.

However, the price of Kerosene was increased by Ksh0.35 and will be retailing at Ksh161.48 per litre.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super petrol and diesel by Ks0.66 per litre and Ksh1.12 per litre respectively while Kerosene increases by Ksh0.35 per litre,” EPRA said in a statement

Meanwhile, in Mombasa a litre of super petrol will retail at Ksh179.20 while diesel will be sold at Ksh164.45.

In Naukuru, a litre of super petrol will retail at Ksh181.18 while diesel will be sold at Ksh166.78.