Fuel prices likely to top agenda as Parliament resumes

The National Assembly is set to resume its sittings Tuesday after a short recess to a full in-tray.

The sittings are scheduled to run until December 2nd when the House is expected to break for Christmas.

Today, Parliament is likely to adjourn to discuss the imposition of the new fuel prices in the country if a request for adjournment by Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati is approved.

In a statement, Arati wants the adjournment of the House for purposes of discussing a matter of national importance regarding the hike in fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Last week, petrol prices hit an all-time high cost of Ksh 130 in EPRA’s latest pump price review with the cost diesel and kerosene rising by Ksh 7.94 and Ksh 12.97 per litre respectively.

“Bearing in mind the high cost of living in the country, the high prices of fuel has been effected at a time when Kenyans are grappling with the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic that has dented their earnings. This will also have a ripple effect on critical sectors of the economy. The hike has also rekindled debate on the high taxation of petroleum products and the work of the Petroleum Development Levy that is supposed to cushion Kenyans,” said MP Arati.

Also in Parliaments’ top priority is the proposed legislation on the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) which is currently awaiting consideration in the Committee of the Whole House.

President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier this year made a passionate appeal for Parliament to prioritize the Bill which is expected to provide the all-necessary shot in the arm to ​the Government’s efforts towards achieving universal healthcare.

Besides the NHIF Bill, the House is also expected to consider the Report of the Committee on Delegated Legislation recommending the annulment of the Campaign Financing Regulations proposed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).