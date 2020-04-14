Kenya records biggest fall in petrol prices

Kenyans can find reprieve at the pump as Kerosene, Super Petrol and Diesel will be cheaper over the next one month.

The slump of crude oil prices globally has cascaded to Kenya evident in the latest Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority monthly review.

In Nairobi, a liter of super petrol decreased by 18 shillings to retails at 92 shillings 87 cents, diesel is down four shillings and nine cents to cost 97 shillings and 56 cents while a liter of Kerosene will retail at 77 shillings 28 cents down 18 shillings 18 cents.

The drop in oil prices was as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreasing by 34.61 percent, diesel decreasing by 9.89 percent and Kerosene by 37.70 percent.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The cost of crude oil almost halved in March compared to the beginning of the year.

In January, crude oil was at 67.80 dollars, in February it shed to 56.10 dollars and took the greatest hit in March selling at 35.58 dollars.

Kerosene shed 18 shillings 18 cents to retail at 77 shillings 28 cents in Nairobi, 74 shillings 82 cents in Mombasa and 78 shillings 27 cents in Kisumu.

Fuel is most expensive in Mandera where a liter of super petrol goes for 105 shillings 91 cents, diesel costs 110 shillings 60 cents and Kerosene is at 90 shillings 32 cents.

Tell Us What You Think