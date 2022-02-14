Fuel prices remain unchanged for the fourth consecutive month despite global oil prices surging to near-record levels.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority – EPRA say the prevailing prices will continue until the 14th of March this year when the authority is expected to issue new prices.

EPRA said the Government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise current high prices.

“The applicable pump prices for this cycle have been maintained at the same level as in the immediate previous cycle. The Government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices” said Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria.

Petrol will retail at Kshs.129.72 per litre in Nairobi, Kshs.127.46 in Mombasa and Kshs.130.12 in Kisumu while diesel will retail at Kshs.110.60 in Nairobi, Kshs.108.36 in Mombasa and Kshs.111.30 in Kisumu. Kerosene will go for Kshs.103.54 a litre in Nairobi, Kshs.101.29 in Mombasa and Kshs.104.26 in Kisumu.

Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a litre of super petrol will retail at Ksh142.75, diesel at Ksh 123.64, and kerosene at Ksh 116.58.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.86% from US$601.97 per cubic metre in December 2021 to US$596.79 per cubic metre in January 2022.

Diesel increased by 7.11% from US$565.92 per cubic metre to US$606.16 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 7.04% from US$574.85 per cubic metre to US$534.38 per cubic metre.