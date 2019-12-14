Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has reviewed down fuel prices for the December – January period.

A liter of super petrol is down one shilling and nine cents; diesel has reduced by two shillings and 83 cents while kerosene will be retailing three shillings and 75 cents less.

The cost of imported fuel products from international oil markets decreased significantly between October and November, being the major reason for the decrease in prices of fuel products in Kenya in the latest monthly fuel review.

At the international market, super petrol prices decreased by 0.52 percent, diesel dropped by 3.36 percent while Kerosene decreased by 3.75 percent.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Fuel will be cheapest in Mombasa where a liter of Super petrol will retail at 107.45 shillings, diesel at Kshs. 99.74, and Kerosene at Ksh100.26.

In Nairobi, a liter of Super petrol will retail at Ksh109.50, diesel at Ksh101.78 and Kerosene at Ksh102.31.

In Nakuru, a liter of Super petrol will go for Ksh109.10, while diesel will be sold at Ksh102.39 and Kerosene at Ksh102.91.

Fuel will be most expensive in Mandera where a liter of Super petrol will retail at Ksh122.36, diesel at Ksh114.64 and Kerosene at Ksh115.17.