Fuel prices to drop starting December, President Ruto assures

President William Ruto has assured that fuel prices will gradually begin to fall starting in December of this year.

Speaking on Saturday after launching the construction of several link roads in Ndia, Kirinyaga County, the President said that the government is implementing various measures to reduce fuel prices in the country.

The head of state noted that when he took over office the country was experiencing fuel shortage due to lack of dollars.

“I negotiated with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates to give us fuel so that we sell in Kenya shillings and for us to pay them in dollars after six months. That is why Kenya has no shortage of fuel,” said Ruto.

Ruto acknowledged that fuel prices were still high, adding that the government will device ways of ensuring the prices are sustained.

“Starting next month fuel prices will begin to fall and this pattern will continue until the prices are sustained,” said Ruto.

However, Ruto pointed out that Kenya is still purchasing fuel at a cheaper price compared to other East African countries.

“Kenya buys fuel at a cheaper price than our neighbours and this is because of the contract we have with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Right now Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda are following in Kenya’s footsteps,” Ruto stated.

Currently, a litre of Super Petro is retailing at Ksh217.36, while a litre of Diesel and Kerosene is retailing at Ksh203.47 and Ksh203.06, respectively.