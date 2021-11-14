Fuel prices remain unchanged following subsidy

The Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority has announced unchanged fuel prices for the next one month subsidized by the Petroleum Development Levy.

Without the subsidy, a liter of super petrol would have retailed at 143.48 shillings, diesel at 126.28 shillings and kerosene at 115.11 shillings.

In Nairobi, a litre of super petrol will still retail at 129.72 shillings, diesel 110.60 shillings while kerosene will be sold at 103.54 shillings per litre.

Those fueling in Mombasa will pay 127.46 shillings for a litre of super petrol, 108.36 shillings for diesel and 101.29 shillings for kerosene.

Those in Kisumu will fuel at 130. 12 shillings for a litre of super petrol, 111.30 shillings for diesel and 104.26 shillings for kerosene. In Mandera fuel will still cost 142.75 shillings a litre of super petrol, 123.64 shillings for diesel and 104.26shillings for kerosene.

“Despite the increase in the landed costs, the applicable pump prices for this cycle have been maintained as ones in the previous cycle. The Government will utilise the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices” said Epra.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 8.66% from US$ 557.74 per cubic metre in September 2021 to US$ 606.06 per cubic metre in October 2021; Diesel increased by 11.17% from US$ 504.68 per cubic metre to US$ 561.06 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 9.27% from US$ 477.75per cubic metre to US$ 522.06 per cubic metre.

The pump prices will be in force from midnight 15th November to 14th December 2021.