Fuel prices unchanged in latest review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has maintained fuel prices despite the fuel landed cost increasing by between 4.77 percent to 9.27 percent.

The unchanged prices might point out to a likelihood that the government has started implementing the petroleum stabilization fund.

The government introduced the Petroleum Stabilization Fund last year in efforts to cushion Kenyans from high prices whenever the cost of imported refined products steadily increases.

In its latest monthly pump price review, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority indicated that despite the shilling marginally strengthening against the dollar by 0.04 percent, the landed cost of refined products had increased.

In the period under review, the prices for Super petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged from March 2021 pump prices.

EPRA indicated that the landed cost of diesel was up 4.77 percent, kerosene increased 7.29 percent while super petrol was up by a massive 9.27 percent.

The prices are inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

However, EPRA announced that pump prices would remain unchanged, without giving the reason behind the decision.

However, there have been calls from Kenyans for EPRA to implement the Petroleum Stabilization Fund to cushion fuel buyers from high prices.

There is a likelihood that EPRA has done this.

The retained fuel prices means that fuel would be cheapest in Mombasa where a liter of super petrol will retail at 120 shillings and 41 cents, diesel at 105 shillings and 27 cents and kerosene sell at 95 shillings and 46 cents.

In Nairobi, a liter of super petrol will retail at 122 shillings and 81 cents, diesel at 107 shillings and 66 cents and kerosene sell at 97 shillings and 85 cents.