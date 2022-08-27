Fuel tanker overturns along Kamandura-Mai Mahiu road

ByChristine Muchira/Ephantus Githua
MAI MAHIU FUEL TANKER OVERTURNS

A fuel tanker has overturned in Limuru along Kamandura Mai Mahiu road barely six months after an LPG gas tanker exploded where several vehicles were burnt to ashes.

Limuru Deputy Police Commander Antony Gitonga is now calling upon all drivers to be very cautious while driving the stretch after the foggy weather.

Police officers have dispersed rowdy crowds who were trying to siphon fuel.

On Sunday, February 13 after a truck ferrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded near the Mutarakwa area.

At least four cars were burnt beyond recognition in the raging inferno.

According to reports by eye-witnesses, the fire from the burning truck had spread across the bushes and into homes adjacent to the road.

More to follow….

  

