Fugitive behind Kibuye Market murders in custody

Police officers from Kondele Police Station have arrested a murder suspect, Oliver Ochieng Jaoko, also known as Olivert, after months of evading capture.

According to a statement shared on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) X page, Ochieng had been on the run following his involvement in the brutal killing of Evans Opiyo and Mohammed Saleh on July 1, 2024, at Kibuye Market.

The murders reportedly occurred over a dispute involving control of revenue from five washrooms at the busy market.

The DCI noted that Ochieng disappeared after committing the crime, prompting a manhunt.

Acting on a tip-off, police officers were able to track him down to his hideout in the Manyatta area, where he was finally arrested.

The statement expressed the DCI’s gratitude to members of the public for their assistance in providing crucial information, which helped lead to Ochieng’s capture.

The DCI also reaffirmed its commitment to fighting criminal activities with continued public support.