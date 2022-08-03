Fugitive on Most Wanted list arrested – DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has disclosed that Abdi Hussein Ahmed alias Abu Khadi, a suspect wanted in the United States, for wildlife and drug trafficking, has been arrested.

According to the DCI, detectives drawn from the Serious Crimes unit apprehended Ahmed Tuesday during a raid in a rented room where he was staying in Maua, Meru County.

The detectives who had been trailing him are said to have pounced on the suspect following information on his possible whereabouts by members of the public.

“Ahmed is wanted in the U.S after he was charged in an indictment alongside Moazu Kromah, aka “Ayoub,” aka “Ayuba,” aka “Kampala Man;” Amara Cherif, aka “Bamba Issiaka;” and Mansur Mohamed Surur, aka “Mansour,” for participating in a conspiracy to traffic in Rhinoceros horns and Elephant ivory, both protected wildlife species, valued at more than $7 million USD,” noted the DCI in a statement Tuesday night

Ahmed is also said to have been put on the most wanted list following his alleged involvement in illegal poaching of more than 35 rhinoceros and more than 100 elephants.

“Their indictment, followed a joint investigation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), where a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York, charged Ahmed and his other co-conspirators with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment,” said the DCI in the statement