Fulham beat West Brom to secure first win of the season

Fulham earned their first win of the season as they beat West Brom 2-0, to climb out of bottom place.

The home side seemed to be on a mission from the get go as they played some neat touches and purposeful football that forced the Baggies to stay at their own half.

It therefore came as no surprise as Bobby Reid wonderful connected to Aleksandar Mitrovic headed pass to produce a first time effort that was aided into the back of the net by veteran defender Branislav Ivanovic.

As they say when it rains it pours; West Brom were found napping 2 minutes later as Ola Aina produced magnificent technique to smash an absolute belter to the top left corner, an early season contender for goal of the season.

Two minutes later Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa almost made it 3 as he went on a mazy run before unleashing a powerful shot that was decently block for a corner.

West Brom attempted to pull one back in the 40th minute when Karlan Ahearne-Grant bend the ball from the edge of the box, but it sailed wide of the left post.

In the second half the Cottagers made an early substitution as coach Scott Parker introduced Harry Reid for Mario Lemina in what was viewed as a tactical change to see the game out.

In deed Fulham managed the half well as they kept West Brom’s attacking at bay and finally sapping them off the park.

No one was the happier than Ola Aina who scored a peach of a goal as he said: “I am just happy that the team kept a lead and secured the game. I have been working on my shooting and am glad that I pulled it off.

It has been a difficult start to the season, we needed this to build momentum and I hope that’s what we can do going on.”

