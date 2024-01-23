The Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, has officially released this year’s official nominees.

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have both been snubbed in the Best Director and Best Actress categories despite Barbie receiving nominations in 6 other categories including Best Supporting Actress and Actor for America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling respectively.

Oppenheimer scored the most nominations overall, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon.

See the full list below.

Best picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best actor

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress

  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best supporting actor

  • Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best director

  • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
  • Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
  • Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
  • Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
  • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best adapted screenplay

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Best original song

  • The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)
  • I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
  • It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)
  • What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

Best original score

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best international feature

  • Io Capitano
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Teachers’ Lounge
  • The Zone of Interest

Best animated feature

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Best costume design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best make-up and hairstyling

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Society of the Snow

Best production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best sound

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Best film editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best Cinematography

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best visual effects

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Best live-action short

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short

  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme
  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best documentary short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
