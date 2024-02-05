Some of the winners of the night included South Africa’s Tyla won the first-ever Best African Performance award, Michelle Obama for best audiobook narration.
Album of the year
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Record of the year
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Song of the year
Winner: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Best new artist
Victoria Monét
Best pop solo performance
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Best pop duo/group performance
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Best pop vocal album
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best R&B song
SZA – Snooze
Best R&B performance
Coco Jones – ICU
Best R&B album
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best rap song
Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best rap performance
Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best melodic rap performance
Lil Durk feat J Cole – All My Life
Best rap album
Killer Mike – Michael
Best dance/electronic recording
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble
Best dance/electronic album
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Best pop dance recording
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Best rock performance
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Best rock song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Best rock album
Paramore – This Is Why
Best alternative album
Boygenius – The Record
Best alternative performance
Paramore – This Is Why
Best música urbana album
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Best African music performance
Tyla – Water
Best folk album
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport
Best country album
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Best country solo performance
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Best country song
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Best Americana performance
Brandy Clark ft Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
Best Americana album
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Best traditional pop vocal album
Laufey – Bewitched
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Theron Thomas
Best music video
The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Best song written for visual media
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Various artists – Barbie the Album
Best score soundtrack album for visual media
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording
Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
Best score for video game or other interactive media
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers
Dr Dre Global Impact Award
Jay-Z