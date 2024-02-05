Some of the winners of the night included South Africa’s Tyla won the first-ever Best African Performance award, Michelle Obama for best audiobook narration.

Album of the year

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Record of the year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Song of the year

Winner: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Best new artist

Victoria Monét

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Best pop duo/group performance

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Best pop vocal album

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best R&B song

SZA – Snooze

Best R&B performance

Coco Jones – ICU

Best R&B album

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best rap song

Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best rap performance

Killer Mike ft André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best melodic rap performance

Lil Durk feat J Cole – All My Life

Best rap album

Killer Mike – Michael

Best dance/electronic recording

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Best dance/electronic album

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Best pop dance recording

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Best rock performance

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best rock song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best rock album

Paramore – This Is Why

Best alternative album

Boygenius – The Record

Best alternative performance

Paramore – This Is Why

Best música urbana album

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Best African music performance

Tyla – Water

Best folk album

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport

Best country album

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best country solo performance

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Best country song

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Best Americana performance

Brandy Clark ft Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Best Americana album

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Best traditional pop vocal album

Laufey – Bewitched

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Theron Thomas

Best music video

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Best song written for visual media

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Various artists – Barbie the Album

Best score soundtrack album for visual media

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording

Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best score for video game or other interactive media

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab, composers

Dr Dre Global Impact Award

Jay-Z