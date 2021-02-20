Fund partners with MKU to boost disbursement of loans to women

Women Enterprise Fund (WEF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mount Kenya University (MKU) on capacity building and mentorship.

WEF was established in 2007 to provide accessible and affordable credit to support women start and expand business for wealth and employment creation.

The fund is fully funded by the Government, and the agency’s main role is provision of subsidized credit to women groups for enterprise development.

Since establishment, WEF has turned around the Ksh5 billion advanced by the Government four times and its current loan kitty is more than Ksh20 billion.

As part of the partnership with MKU, the two institutions will carry out joint training and coaching in MKU’s Graduate Enterprise Academy (GEA) and WEF initiatives and joint networking and mentoring of both MKU’s GEA and WEF beneficiaries.

MKU Principal corporate services and director of linkages, partnerships and collaborations, Prof Peter Wanderi, said the partnership will enable the two institutions to contribute to capacity building among women in business.

“On the other hand, WEF’s subsidised loans will financially empower graduate trainees to meet their business goals,” he added.

The WEF – MKU partnership brings to five the number of institutions the fund has partnered with on capacity building. Other partners include The Coca-Cola Company, SNV Netherlands, Hand in Hand Africa and Kenya Institute of Business Training (KIBT).

To date, WEF has disbursed Ksh20.4 billion to 116,531 self-help groups benefitting 1.8 million individual women across the country. The fund’s average loan repayment rate is 97 per cent.

Additionally, 1.4 million individual women have been trained in entrepreneurship and 21,000 women supported to access markets and linked to larger enterprises.

Under the Fund’s Strategic Plan 2019/2024, the key focus is to forge strategic alliances with like-minded institutions.

Apart from provision of subsidised credit for enterprise development, the fund aims at capacity building of women beneficiaries as well as to support and facilitate local and international marketing of goods and services produced by women entrepreneurs.

WEP also supports and facilitates development of linkages between women owned enterprises and big companies.

This includes supporting investments in infrastructure that support women enterprises.