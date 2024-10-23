Funeral committee for the late football legend Austin Oduor set up

Deputy Chief of Staff in the executive office of the President Eliud Owalo will chair the national funeral organizing committee of the late Kenyan football legend Austin Origi ‘Makamu’ Oduor.

The late Austin who captained Gor Mahia to their famous 1987 Mandela Cup triumph died on October 16th and is set to be buried on 9th November at his home in Makunga Village,Navakholo,Kakamega County.

Owalo, a close friend to the deceased will be deputized by Sports Principal secretary Eng. Peter Tum. The duo will be assisted by Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier,AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda,Shabana FC chairman Jared Nivaton and Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula.

Ex-Internationals who played alongside Austin at Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars David ‘Kamoga’ Ochieng,Dr JJ Masiga,Tobia ‘Jua Kali’ Ochola,Washington Muhanji have also been named in the committee.

Sports journalists Elynah Shiveka,James Waindi,Mike Okinyi and Elias Makori as well as former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulei are also part of the committee.

Life and times of Austin Oduor

Austin Oduor was from a soccer family his brother Gerald and Antony played for 12 time Kenyan Premier League winner Tusker Fc while his son Arnold Origi turned out for the national soccer team Harambee Stars between 2005-2021.

Austin was the elder brother to fomer Harmbee Stars forward Mike Okoth father to Belgian International and former Liverpool and AC Milan striker Divock Origi.

The former defender who passed on aged 65 joined Gor Mahia from Umeme Sportif in 1980 and was part of the Gor Mahia squad that won three league titles on the trot between 1983-85.

Oduor’s biggest achievement was when he captained Gor Mahia to the Africa Cup winners Cup{Mandela Cup} in 1987 beating Tunisia’s Esperance De Tunis at Moi International Sport Centre Kasarani.

He went on to captain the national soccer team Harambee Stars between 1988-90 and helped the team qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, three editions consecutively 1988,1990 and 1992.