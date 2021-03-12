Funerals to be held within 72 hours after death orders Uhuru

Written By: Claire Wanja

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered all funerals, cremations and other interment ceremonies to be conducted strictly within 72 hours of confirmation of death.

Speaking during the fourteenth presidential address on coronavirus pandemic at Statehouse Nairobi, the president also noted that the attendees for funerals and gravesides/crematoria ceremonies will be limited to the immediate family of the deceased, with the number capped at no more than 100 persons.

This he said was to secure the gains made in the war against the virus, whilst also addressing the current evolution of the disease and particularly to address measures in regard to the third wave of the pandemic, and on the advice of the National Security Council, The Council of Governors and in keeping with the recommendations of the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the address

He also directed that the that attendees of celebration of weddings and other traditional unions and rites be capped at 100 persons.

” There shall continue to be strict maintenance and enforcement of public social health measures, including regular washing of hands with soap and water or use of sanitizers, physical/social distancing in all public places.” He said

He further ordered  that in line with the guidelines issued by the Inter-Faith Council, only a maximum of one-third of the capacity of places of worship will be allowed at each worship ceremony.

