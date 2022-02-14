Future Face Africa crowns new winners

Future Face Africa offers candidates a launchpad for a modelling career on the world stage.

The past decade has witnessed a meteoric rise in the recognition and appreciation for African models and African fashion all over the world. But there is still so much untapped potential waiting to be discovered from the continent . Which is where Future Face Africa comes in.

Future Face Africa is an explosive new talent search that aims to be the largest model scouting competition Africa has ever seen. Future Face focuses on attracting thousands of candidates within Africa to take part in this extraordinary model competition. Candidates are then given a chance to apply and be selected to be part of 12 finalists competing for a chance to win a 2 year international modelling contract with a top international modelling agency, a $2,500 cash prize given to both the winning female and male models selected.

For this year’s event, which took place at the end of January, casting was done across the major cities of 8 African countries: Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, Rwanda, Kenya, Senegal, Burundi and Angola. 18-year-old Ken Nziza from Rwanda and 22-year-old Ana Bela Domingos Campos from Angola won the male and female categories.

The Future Face Africa platform wants to encourage young competitors to use their platforms to champion radical changes, and contribute to the ever echoing voices of those who’ve gone before them.