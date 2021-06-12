G7 leaders to set out global anti-pandemic plan

“But to truly defeat coronavirus and recover we need to prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again. That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time around.”

The declaration is expected to incorporate recommendations from a report by a group of international experts drawn from across industry, government and scientific institutions.

UN Secretary General António Guterres and WHO director Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will also take part in Saturday’s session.

Dr Tedros stressed that “the world needs a stronger global surveillance system to detect new epidemic and pandemic risks”.

What about getting vaccines to more countries this year?

Mr Johnson has pledged the UK will donate more than 100 million Covid vaccines to poorer countries within the next year, while Mr Biden promised 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low and middle-income countries and the African Union.

But some charities and campaigners have criticised the scale of the UK’s plan, under which 5 million doses will be given out by the end of September, with 25 million by the end of 2021 and the rest provided during 2022. Also Read Over 800 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

Lis Wallace, head of UK advocacy at anti-poverty campaigners One, said it was “not happening anywhere near fast enough”, and called on Mr Johnson to start sharing doses straight away.

And US pop star Selena Gomez told her nearly 65 million Twitter followers that the promise to deliver five million vaccines by the end of September was “too little too late”.

Ms Gomez was among a number of celebrities who took part in a concert aimed at increasing access to Covid vaccines in April. Mr Biden also appeared at the event, as did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.