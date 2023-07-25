Gachagua, Almheiri discuss interlinks between climate change and food systems

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held discussions with Mariam Almheiri, United Arab Emirate’s Minister for Climate Change and Environment on Tuesday afternoon in Rome, Italy.

The UAE will host COP28 in December, about two months after the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi in September.

The two leaders discussed the interlinkage between Climate Change, and food systems as Kenya seeks to firm up climate action initiatives.

On Tuesday morning, the Deputy President held discussions with World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain and United Arab Emirates Minister for Climate Change and Environment Miriam Almheiri at Food and Agriculture Organization offices in Rome where they discussed the integration of climate-smart agriculture in the production of school meals.

The Deputy President said Kenya was ahead of many countries in the implementation of strategies to fight the vagaries of climate change and the rolling out of free school meals. He said the country was on course to provide free meals to over 10 million school-going children by 2030.

The Deputy President also met with FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu and emphasized on the need to strengthen the working relationship with the organization.

He said the Ruto administration is keen to work with FAO to boost food production in the country.

Dr Dongyu promised to enhance the Organization’s office in Nairobi upon the DP’s request to enable it to provide improved support to the country’s food and agriculture initiatives.