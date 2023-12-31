Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured Kenyans that 2024 will be a better year as economic initiatives rolled out by the Government to improve their lives bear fruit.

The Deputy President said President William Ruto has stabilised the economy despite teething challenges they faced when they took over.

Speaking on Sunday evening in Bondeni, Nakuru East when he graced the Inter Ward Football Finals between Bondeni and Pyrethrum football teams sponsored by Nakuru East MP David Gikaria, the DP acknowledged the tough economic times, Kenyans had faced but gave an assurance of better times ahead as programmes initiated by the government bear fruit.

“The President has been working day and night this year to get the economy out of the woods. The economy is now doing well and in the coming year 2024, the economy will be stable and ready for an upward trajectory,” said Mr Gachagua.

The Deputy President cited numerous development programmes, including the fertiliser subsidy programme that has benefitted thousands of farmers across the country leading to improved farm production in 2023. He also said the affordable housing programme that will benefit thousands of Kenyans was on course, saying many youths had been employed in various sites, including in Nakuru.

“The affordable housing constructed in Bondeni just a few meters from here (Kamukunji Grounds) has seen many youth in this area get jobs. The President will ensure that this project goes on and more houses will be built,” Mr Gachagua said.

The Government has also ensured that the Inua Jamii program is running and the elderly are getting their stipends without fail and on time.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that all the elderly enjoy this program uninterrupted,” he assured.

The Deputy President also praised Mr Gikaria for sponsoring the football tournament, saying it complemented the Talanta Hela initiative under the Ministry of Sports. He said the Government will continue to support youth-focused initiatives to tap and nurture their talents so they make a living from it.

Pyrethrum won in post-match penalties after the game ended in a barren draw.