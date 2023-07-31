Gachagua condemns violence meted on officers during protests

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned violence meted on police officers during the recent violent demonstrations called by opposition that led to the death of an officer and others sustaining serious injuries.

The DP said the government would not condone any violence on those charged with the responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Kenyan people.

Mr Gachagua condemned leaders and organisations enabling targeting of security officers terming it ill advised to put security officers against civilians.

Speaking at the Alliance High School during the laying of the foundation stone for the chapel and fundraising for the centenary project, the Deputy President also condemned the loss of lives and destruction of property and sources of livelihoods characterized by the demonstrations.

The Deputy President welcomed talks anchored on the rule of law however stated that the Government will remain alert should there be a threat on the country’s security.

The DP also on the other hand emphasized on the importance of education on demolishing boundaries and being an equalizer to all and sundry.

The Kenya Kwanza government has committed to invest in the education sector saying that future of the Nation lies in the young generation.