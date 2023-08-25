Gachagua: Gov’t to adopt continuous registration of vulnerable groups

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the government is putting in place measures for continuous registration of the elderly and vulnerable groups.

Speaking when he launched registration of the elderly aged 70 years and above, orphans and people living with severe disabilities under the Inua Jamii Programme alongside the second phase of enlisting farmers, at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi, the Deputy President said this will save the Government resources in periodic exercises.

“The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government is working on a template that will ensure a continuous registration exercise. We will let the chiefs continue updating the register with those who have attained 70 years or passed on,” he said.

Gachagua said the registration of vulnerable groups targets to enlist new beneficiaries and develop a digital database to ease updating by the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) while enhancing accountability.

“The NGAOs- will be expected to make monthly returns of those who have attained 70- years. They will also work with Nyumba Kumi elders to find out if the vulnerable members have benefited,” he said.

In April 2023, during the Kenya Social Protection Conference, President Ruto committed to extending the reach of the Inua Jamii Safety Net Programme from 1.23 million to 2.5 million beneficiaries.

“To start off, today we are launching the registration of 500,000 beneficiaries under the Inua Jamii Programme. The actual registration starts from September 1, 2023. This will expand the cash transfer programme, which has been in place since 2004 from the current 1.23 million to 1.73 beneficiaries across the country as we march towards our target of 2.5 million and beyond in phases,” the Deputy President said.

Gachagua said the Government is fast-tracking the establishment of the Social Assistance Fund, which will create an avenue for more funding from different sources apart from the Exchequer. The Fund will increase the safety net to support the expansion of the programme to cover more vulnerable beneficiaries, he added.

On the other hand, Gachagua said the first phase of farmer registration, conducted by the NGAOs, was successful, adding that the new phase will help the government capture important data for better planning.

“The data we obtain will help us map and locate our farmers via GPS and understand their specific needs and priorities under the varied subsectors. This is how we will create lasting strategic support structures tailored to the various value chains from production to consumption,” the Deputy President said.

He asked the governors to waive cess that is levied transportation of fertiliser, which makes it more expensive, increasing the cost of production.

The Kenya kwanza Administration, he said, is keen on taking measures for a lasting solution to food security.

“We do not want to go back to begging for our people; we want to produce more to a surplus for export. This requires data for long-term strategic planning. This is because short-term measures are not sustainable,” he said.

He urged farmers and the vulnerable groups to register.

“I call upon our elderly members of the society to turn up and register. I also appeal to our farmers to register to enable us to plan better together.

He added: “I also invite the media, religious and political leaders to work with us in raising awareness and mobilising farmers and vulnerable groups to turn up and register,” Gachagua said.

He emphasized the importance of counties supporting the NGAOs in the registration.

“In this important exercise, this information will also assist the counties in planning and offering services as per their mandate,” he said.