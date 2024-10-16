Gachagua Impeachment: Security beefed up around Parliament

Security around the precincts of Parliament was beefed up Wednesday as the Senate began the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Uniformed and non-uniformed police officers guarded the two main gates of the senate and the National Assembly and only lawmakers and Parliamentary staff were allowed access.

Parliament road was also closed off from motorists and pedestrians who were diverted to use alternative routes. Roadblocks were erected at the Holy Family Basilica and parliament roundabouts

The Senate convened Wednesday to hear and determine one of the most significant political hearings of recent times the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion which has shaken the country politically was formally submitted to the Senate after being passed in the National Assembly.

The proceedings will scrutinize 11 grounds laid out against Gachagua, with all eyes now on the Senate to see how the house will navigate the matter.