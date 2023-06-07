Gachagua lauds President Ruto for leading the country in peace, reconciliation

Deputy President Rigathi has commended President William Ruto for guiding the country towards a path of peace and reconciliation.

Speaking on Wednesday during this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, Gachagua said the President has been at the forefront in promoting for unity and reconciliation among leaders from across the political divide.

“The theme of reconciling with God and men could not be appropriate for our country. I want to give a testimony that the President on ascending to the high office has led this country in forgiveness and reconciliation,” said Gachagua

The DP admitted that those working around the President have had difficulties with his approach and leadership style, which is aligned towards reconciliation for the betterment of the nation.

“The President has exercised magnanimity in victory against the expectations of many people who witnessed the persecution that he was subjected to, the harassment, intimidation and had expected him to go hammer and tongs for his tormentors and persecutors,” he stated

“Many people would have expected by now that all those who stood in his path to leadership would be dealt with the way his people were being dealt with; being arrested taken to court, being harassed by KRA but the President decided in accordance with the teachings of the Bible that we need to reconcile this nation,” he added

The DP assured that the Kenya Kwanza administration is committed to ensuring peace and unity among all Kenyans, regardless ideological differences.

“The new administration is one that is persuaded that we need to reconcile the country and therefore we want to plead and persuade all leaders to reconcile with the truth and the reality,” said Gachagua