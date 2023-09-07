Gachagua lauds President Ruto’s leadership during Africa Climate Summit

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday praised President William Ruto for leading other African leaders to firmly declare the continent’s firm stand on climate change.

Speaking when he opened the 2023 Mombasa International Show whose theme is Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth, the DP said the President had shown admirable leadership to bring together the leaders to come up with a clear position on the matter.

“Kenya is now respected in Africa and globally because of the President’s leadership during the Africa Climate Summit. We are proud that African leaders have recognised our President’s leadership,” said Gachagua at Mombasa ASK Showground in Nyali, Mombasa.

He said going forward the continent will speak in one voice on matters climate change and climate financing.

“The President has successfully united Africa to speak in one voice. During the coming United Nations General Assembly and COP-28, Africa will speak in one voice and have a common position,” added the DP.

In the speech, which the DP read on behalf of the President, the Head of State said the government is committed to transforming agriculture from subsistence to a commercially and globally competitive industry through tailored projects under the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The President said interventions under the Edible Oil Crops Promotion Project will increase domestically produced edible oil from the current 80,000 metric tonnes to 240,000 metric tonnes.

“This will lead to a production of 1.5 million metric tonnes of soybean, canola and sunflower seed for use as raw material in oil extraction. The objective is to reduce importation of the commodity which costs us on average KES 100 billion annually,” he said in the speech.

Additionally, the government is increasing investment in rice, cotton, coffee, beef, leather and dairy in a bid to raise the country’s food security.

The President also said the fertilizer subsidy programme has reported notable success saying millions of farmers had benefited from it.

He said the next phase of distribution will benefit more farmers and lead to higher production in the farms.

“The government plans to distribute fertilizer beyond the urban cereal board stores by establishing last mile stores to serve rural farmers. The National Government is closely working with Counties and elected leaders to participate in the last mile delivery of fertilizer to farmers,” said the President.