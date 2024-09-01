Gachagua pledges urgent action on Nithi Bridge black spot

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised residents of Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties that the government will address the persistent dangers of the Nithi Bridge blackspot, which has been the site of numerous fatal accidents.

Gachagua’s assurance follows a tragic accident on Saturday that claimed the lives of 12 people when a van and a pickup truck collided at the notorious blackspot.

Speaking at Mikumbune in Meru during a centenary celebration service at the Methodist Church of Kenya, Gachagua said that he had spoken with Roads Principal Secretary Joseph Mbugua, who confirmed that the redesign of the deadly Nithi Bridge is nearly complete.

The redesign aims to eliminate the sharp curves that have contributed to the area’s blackspot status.

“We have lost too many lives at Nithi Bridge. It’s unfortunate that we lost 12 more people yesterday at this notorious location. I have discussed this with PS Mbugua, and he informed me that the redesign plans are almost finalized. We will solve this problem once and for all,” Gachagua said.

The 50-meter bridge, constructed in 1983, has been the site of several tragic accidents, including a 2022 crash that killed 36 passengers on a Mombasa-bound bus.

The bridge’s steep terrain and dangerous curves have made it a frequent site for accidents.

Gachagua added that the community has also been traumatized by the regular incidents, often being the first to witness and respond to the horrific scenes.

On matters of security, Gachagua praised Meru’s County Commissioner for curbing cattle rustling in the region.

He urged security officers to intensify operations to rid the area of criminals.

Additionally, the Deputy President addressed concerns about unsold tea stocks accumulating in Mombasa warehouses.

Gachagua promised that the issue would be resolved and pledged to visit Mombasa on Friday to investigate the situation at the Mombasa Auction.

He also reassured tea farmers that the government is exploring new markets in Pakistan, Iran, and other regions.

On the national political front, Gachagua emphasized the importance of unity among leaders to foster cohesion across Kenya’s diverse communities.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the Nyanza region for their warm reception during a recent development tour with President William Ruto, reinforcing his commitment to building friendships across the country in the spirit of a broad-based government.

Responding to claims that the Central Kenya region has not shown sufficient gratitude to President Ruto, Gachagua dismissed the accusations, stating that the region fully supported Ruto during his presidential campaign.

He said it was now the President’s responsibility to reciprocate by delivering development across the country, particularly in the Mt. Kenya region.

He also cautioned young leaders against making divisive remarks and emphasized the region’s continued support for President Ruto’s administration.

Gachagua was accompanied by several leaders, including area MP Shadrack Mwiti, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Meru Woman Representative Elizabeth Kailemia, Tharaka Nithi Woman Representative Susan Ngugi, Maara MP Kareke Mbiuki, and former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, among others.