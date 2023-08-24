Gachagua promises major development projects for Maa Counties

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the government has intensified development in the Maa Counties saying the Kenya Kwanza administration’s interest was improving the lives of the people.

Speaking when he presided over the closing of the Maa Cultural Festival at Sekenani Gate in Maasai Mara, Narok County, the DP said more development projects were being rolled out in Narok, Kajiado and Samburu Counties.

He pointed out the ongoing reforms in the dairy sector saying they will benefit livestock owners in the region.

“We will supply more coolers so the farmers can preserve the milk for a longer time and fetch better prices,” he said.

The DP revealed that a skins’ factory will be opened in the area for processing of the animal products.

He said more funds will also allocated for construction of roads and dams for the benefit the people.

In addition, Gachagua said a beads factory will be constructed in Narok County to help locals refine and sell the products.

“We are asking the county to acquire 10 acres of land for the establishment of this facility,” the DP said.

During the ceremony the DP congratulated the Maa Community for preserving their culture saying they had raised the nation’s profile globally.

“We are proud of the Maa people because you have protected your culture and identity. We are respected globally because of your culture,” he stated.

He also said the directive by President William Ruto to revert management of Amboseli National Park to the Kajiado county government will be fully implemented.

The Deputy President said the President had heeded the pleas by leaders from the Maa Community and will ensure the Park is managed by the county as promised.

“It is the right decision. I will ensure that the directive is fully implemented. We will work with the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Wildlife, the Kajiado Governor and the community elders to implement it,” said Gachagua.