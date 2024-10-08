Gachagua remarks ploy to court emotions, Duale says

Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has hit back at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over an interview he held Monday night over his impeachment motion.

In a statement Tuesday, CS Duale accused the deputy president of courting sympathy and invoking emotions from Kenyans over his looming impeachment.

“Anyone who took time to go through the Special Motion and evidence tabled last week in the National Assembly can tell the interview was just a decoy to play in the public gallery, invite sympathy and invoke emotions. Simply put, it was bare falsehoods coloured as a defence,” the former National Assembly Majority Leader said.

In his first public appearance since the tabling of his impeachment motion by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, Gachagua vowed to fight to end ahead of his impeachment hearing Tuesday.

He stated that he had no intention whatsoever to resign saying that he would not allow the will of 7.2 million Kenyans who elected him to be overturned.

“When I called this press conference today, there were rumours that I want to resign. I am a man elected by the people of Kenya. I have no intention to resign. I have been loyal to the President since I was elected to office.” Gachagua said Monday evening.

The embattled DP is expected to face Members of Parliament from 5:00 pm in person to defend himself against the allegations proposed for his removal from office.