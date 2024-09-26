Gachagua, Ruto console families in memorial for 21 Hillside fire victims

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua joined thousands of mourners at a memorial service for 21 pupils who perished in the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy three weeks ago.

The service at Mweiga Stadium in Nyeri was sombre as Gachagua conveyed President William Ruto’s message of condolence and comfort to the grieving families.

In his message, President Ruto assured the affected families of continued government support and emphasized the need for strict adherence to boarding school safety regulations.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of young, promising lives in the Hillside Academy fire. As investigations continue, we remain committed to supporting the families impacted by this horrific tragedy,” said President Ruto.

He added, “We also urge strict compliance with safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the entire Hillside Endarasha Academy community.”

Deputy President Gachagua called on the Ministry of Education to prioritize school safety standards, urging officials to do everything possible to ensure such incidents do not recur.

He also requested prayers for the country, the government, and the grieving families.

“May the Lord provide comfort to the families and relatives. It’s incredibly difficult, and we cannot pretend it is easy. It is much harder for parents to bury their children than the other way around. We lost innocent souls. Let us continue to pray for and support the bereaved families with love and compassion,” Gachagua said, addressing mourners who were visibly overwhelmed with grief.

Shifting to politics, Gachagua appealed to political leaders to treat the people of the Mt. Kenya region with kindness, emphasizing their forgiving nature.

“The people of Mt. Kenya are kind, loving, and supportive. They reciprocate love and kindness but also remember how they are treated. I urge everyone to show them kindness because it is the right thing to do,” he said.

The Deputy President was joined at the memorial by Education Cabinet Secretary Migosi Ogamba, Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, and a host of political leaders, including Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Deputy Governor David Kinaniri, Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Woman Representative Rahab Mukami, and Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina.

CS Ogamba reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to auditing schools to ensure compliance with the Safety Standard Manual for schools.

“The loss of these young lives will not be in vain. This is a turning point. Schools must be safe havens for children. Parents should not have to live in constant fear for their children’s safety while in school. We are working diligently to determine the cause of the tragedy, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is leading the probe,” he stated.