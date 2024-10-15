Gachagua succession debate: Waiguru fronted for DP seat

A section of women drawn from the Mt Kenya region are lobbying for Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru to become the next Deputy President in the event the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is upheld by the Senate on Thursday.

A section of women drawn from the Mt Kenya region are already backing Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for the position should the senate uphold Gachagua’s impeachment.

The women grassroots leaders however apart from holding adequate credentials, Waiguru’s appointment as the second in command will make gender inclusivity a reality.

This as the students under the Mt Kenya College and University Students Association backed Gachagua’s impeachment arguing that he has done too little for the two years he has been in office.

The students also endorsed Waiguru’s candidature for the position of deputy President.