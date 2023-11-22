Gachagua to Governors: No El Nino money for Counties, utilise emergency funds

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has insisted that counties should not expect money form the national government to mitigate effects of the ongoing El nino rains.

Speaking during the launch of the Development Partnership Forum in Karen on Wednesday, the DP urged counties utilise emergency funds within their financial budgets to cushion persons affected by El nino.

“We are shocked when we see Governors complaining that they are yet to receive money for El nino from the national government, such money is not forthcoming,” said Gachagua.

“They are expected to use emergency money within their financial provision and to reallocate money within their budget to intervene for the people that they govern,” he added.

The DP clarified that the national government will only support to counties through the county coordination teams co-chaired by county commissioners and governors.

He further noted that the national government released Ksh2.4 billion last week as an initial injection to aid the mitigation efforts.

At the same time, the Council of Governors (CoG) confirmed that counties were yet to receive any funds from the national government calling for collaborative effort between the two levels of government to avert the El nino crisis.

“We take the position that such utterances are against the spirit of cooperative and collaborative Governments as envisioned under the provisions of Article 6(2) of the Constitution,” CoG Chairperson Ann Waiguru stated.

The CoG further noted that counties are owed Ksh62.58 billion from the equitable share that is yet to be disbursed.

According to the Governors, 13 counties are owed Ksh10.17 billion for the month of September while 27 counties are owed Ksh19.64 billion for the month of October.

Consequently, all counties are owed Ksh32.76 billion for the month of November.